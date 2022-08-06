scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Earthquake in Nepal: 5.3-magnitude quake jolts Kathmandu Valley, other parts

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the 5.3-magnitude earthquake, which occurred at 5:26 am, had its epicentre in Belkot Gadhi of Nuwakot district.

Written by PTI
There were no reports of any damage or casualties.

An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale jolted Kathmandu Valley and other parts of central Nepal on Saturday morning.However, there were no reports of any damage or casualties, officials said.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the 5.3-magnitude earthquake, which occurred at 5:26 am, had its epicentre in Belkot Gadhi of Nuwakot district.

In April 2015, a devastating earthquake of 7.8-magnitude rocked Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding nearly 22,000 others. It also damaged over 800,000 houses and school buildings.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In World News