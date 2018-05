An earthquake measuring 5.1-magnitude on the Richter scale hit Japan’s Nagano on Saturday, the Met said. (Reuters)

An earthquake measuring 5.1-magnitude on the Richter scale hit Japan’s Nagano on Saturday, the Met said. No major damage or injuries were reported.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the tremors were felt at 10.29 a.m. and the quake originated at a depth of 10 km, Xinhua news agency reported.

No tsunami warning was issued for the earthquake that logged lower than five in some parts.