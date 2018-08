There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties from the quake, which hit at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) about 100 km (62 miles) southeast of Kupang, capital of the province of East Nusa Tenggara. (Representational Image)

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck off eastern Indonesian province on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties from the quake, which hit at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) about 100 km (62 miles) southeast of Kupang, capital of the province of East Nusa Tenggara.

Further details awaited.