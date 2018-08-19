Earthquake in Fiji: 8.2-magnitude quake strikes region between Fiji, Tonga

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. (Representational photo)

A massive earthquake measuring 8.2 on the Richter scale on Sundat struck in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, roughly 200 miles off Fiji and almost the same distance from Tonga, according to the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake struck just after midday Sunday and was almost 560 km deep, the USGS said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said based on the data available, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami was not expected, and there was no threat to Hawaii.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.