​​​
  3. Earthquake in Fiji: 8.2-magnitude quake strikes region between Fiji, Tonga

Earthquake in Fiji: 8.2-magnitude quake strikes region between Fiji, Tonga

A massive earthquake measuring 8.2 on the Richter scale on Sundat struck in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, roughly 200 miles off Fiji and almost the same distance from Tonga, according to the US Geological Survey.

By: | Suva | Published: August 19, 2018 9:57 AM
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. (Representational photo)

A massive earthquake measuring 8.2 on the Richter scale on Sundat struck in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, roughly 200 miles off Fiji and almost the same distance from Tonga, according to the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake struck just after midday Sunday and was almost 560 km deep, the USGS said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said based on the data available, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami was not expected, and there was no threat to Hawaii.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top