Earthquake in China: 5.4-magnitude quake hits Jinghe County; no casualties reported

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake hit Jinghe County in Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bortala, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Tuesday morning.

By: | Beijing | Published: October 16, 2018 5:11 PM
A 5.4-magnitude earthquake hit Jinghe County in Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bortala, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Tuesday morning. The epicentre, with a depth of 10-km, was monitored at 44.19 degrees north latitude and 82.53 degrees east longitude, the China Earthquake Networks Centre said in a statement. The quake shook several townships within 50-km of the epicentre, although no casualties have been reported, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The pendant lamps started to shake very strongly, and there were cracks in the walls, said a local resident. The quake also halted three trains in Xinjiang, according to the region’s railway authorities. Hundreds of firefighters are heading toward the quake-hit area as part of the region’s rescue efforts.

