Over a week after the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran, the conflict across West Asia has only deepened. As UAE airlines resume limited flights to and from the country, its Ministry of Defence asserted the armed forces are prepared to counter threats to its national security.

Amid rising reports of blasts across Dubai, Doha and other Gulf states over the weekend, several nations also boasted the successful interception and destruction of aerial threats from Iran in the region. Dubai’s main airport particularly took a hit on Saturday, as a drone attack near the main terminal resulted in the temporary suspension of operations despite Iran announcing earlier it would no longer target neighbouring countries.

Here are all key developments that took place on March 8

Air India and Air India Express to operate extra UAE flights on March 8, as the airspace over Saudi Arabia and Oman remains open. According to a recent press release, Air India is operating scheduled flights connecting Delhi and Mumbai with Jeddah. Meanwhile, Air India Express continues to operate flights linking Muscat with Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai and Kannur, along with services connecting Jeddah with Bengaluru, Kozhikode and Mangaluru. Authorities in Dubai confirmed that debris from an aerial interception fell onto a vehicle in the Al Barsha area, resulting in the death of a Pakistani driver. Moreover, debris resulting from an interception caused “a minor incident on the facade of a tower in Dubai Marina.” Early Sunday morning, an Iranian attack targeted a facility near Bahrain’s Port Salman. The country’ interior ministry confirmed civil defence was taking measure to control the fire at the scene. Breaking his silence for the first time on the war in the Middle East, UAE’s president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said during a televised appearance, “The UAE has thick skin and bitter flesh – we are no easy prey.” Noting that the country is in a “period of war,” he maintained that it would “emerge stronger.” An Israeli strike on a Beirut hotel killed at least four people and injured 10 others, according to Lebanon’s health ministry on Sunday. Qatar’s Ministry of Defence also said the country was targeted by ballistic and cruise missiles launched from Iran on Saturday. The country’s armed forces said it intercepted six of the ten ballistic missiles targeting it and both cruise missiles fired towards it. India’s Ministry of External Affairs confirmed Saturday that more than 52,000 Indians travelled safely from the Gulf region to India between March 1-7, 2026. US President Donald Trump threatened to escalate the conflict, saying US will strike Iran “very hard” as the ongoing war entered its 9th day. Meanwhile, Iran’s top security official, Ali Larjiani, vowed to retaliate against the POTUS, saying Iran “will not let Trump go,” and that he “must pay the price.”

