Over a week after the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran, the conflict across West Asia has only deepened. As UAE airlines resume limited flights to and from the country, its Ministry of Defence asserted the armed forces are prepared to counter threats to its national security.
Amid rising reports of blasts across Dubai, Doha and other Gulf states over the weekend, several nations also boasted the successful interception and destruction of aerial threats from Iran in the region. Dubai’s main airport particularly took a hit on Saturday, as a drone attack near the main terminal resulted in the temporary suspension of operations despite Iran announcing earlier it would no longer target neighbouring countries.
Here are all key developments that took place on March 8
Air India and Air India Express to operate extra UAE flights on March 8, as the airspace over Saudi Arabia and Oman remains open. According to a recent press release, Air India is operating scheduled flights connecting Delhi and Mumbai with Jeddah. Meanwhile, Air India Express continues to operate flights linking Muscat with Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai and Kannur, along with services connecting Jeddah with Bengaluru, Kozhikode and Mangaluru.
Authorities in Dubai confirmed that debris from an aerial interception fell onto a vehicle in the Al Barsha area, resulting in the death of a Pakistani driver. Moreover, debris resulting from an interception caused "a minor incident on the facade of a tower in Dubai Marina."
Early Sunday morning, an Iranian attack targeted a facility near Bahrain's Port Salman. The country' interior ministry confirmed civil defence was taking measure to control the fire at the scene.
- Breaking his silence for the first time on the war in the Middle East, UAE’s president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said during a televised appearance, “The UAE has thick skin and bitter flesh – we are no easy prey.” Noting that the country is in a “period of war,” he maintained that it would “emerge stronger.”
- An Israeli strike on a Beirut hotel killed at least four people and injured 10 others, according to Lebanon’s health ministry on Sunday.
- Qatar’s Ministry of Defence also said the country was targeted by ballistic and cruise missiles launched from Iran on Saturday. The country’s armed forces said it intercepted six of the ten ballistic missiles targeting it and both cruise missiles fired towards it.
- India’s Ministry of External Affairs confirmed Saturday that more than 52,000 Indians travelled safely from the Gulf region to India between March 1-7, 2026.
- US President Donald Trump threatened to escalate the conflict, saying US will strike Iran “very hard” as the ongoing war entered its 9th day. Meanwhile, Iran’s top security official, Ali Larjiani, vowed to retaliate against the POTUS, saying Iran “will not let Trump go,” and that he “must pay the price.”
On Sunday, Lebanon's health ministry said that an Israeli strike on a hotel in Beirut killed at least four people and injured 10 others. The Israeli military previous said it had "begun an additional wave of strikes in Beirut" adding that it sought to target the Lebanese capital owing to its stronghold of the Iran-backed group Hezbollah.
The Ministry of External Affairs issued a formal statement on Saturday, saying, "All Indian nationals in the region are advised to follow the guidelines of the local authorities as well as the advisories being issued by the Indian Embassy or Consulate in their location."
Having set up 24x7 helplines to assist citizens, MEA said it was closely monitoring the evolving situation as some Indians remain stuck in transit or short visits.
Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom, Tom Tugendhat told ANI, "...A lot of people are very concerned at what's going on, and not just about what's going on in Iran, but what's happening in the United Arab Emirates, in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. India has about nine million citizens in the region; we have about 300,000 citizens there, so there's a huge concern... The challenge of energy prices is something that we all face...Resolving this challenge as quickly as possible is good not just for the global economy, but actually good for families and good for homes across the whole world..."
EU Foreign Policy Advisor based in Brussels, Belgium, Stefania Benaglia, told ANI: "There is hope for peace...The closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the impact on the energy and oil transport, having a more sustainable, renewable energy source that is produced at home, would avoid all this spillover effect..."
Air India Express also confirmed that all its scheduled flights to and from Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Kuwait and Riyadh remain cancelled until March 13 due to the ongoing restrictions. Air India's scheduled flights to and from Dammam, Doha and Riyadh will remain suspended until March 10.
In a new press release, Air India and Air India Express confirmed to be operating extra UAE flights on March 8 for stranded flyers. As the airspace over Saudi Arabia and Oman remains open, the airline will be able to maintain its service to and from Jeddah and Muscat.
Air India is operating scheduled flights connecting Delhi and Mumbai with Jeddah. Meanwhile, Air India Express continues to operate flights linking Muscat with Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai and Kannur, along with services connecting Jeddah with Bengaluru, Kozhikode and Mangaluru.
The airlines also announced additional non-scheduled flights on March 8 with approvals from Indian and local authorities to facilitate travellers affected by the regional restrictions. Air India will operate special services between Delhi and Dubai and between Mumbai and Dubai. Air India Express will operate 30 additional flights connecting Indian cities with several destinations in the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah.
Bahrain's Interior Ministry confirmed an Iranian attack led to a fire outbreak at a facility near its Salman Port. Civil Defence is taking measures to control the fire at the scene.