As the war in the Middle East spirals further, Donald Trump has indicated that the war against Iran has ‘the capability to go far longer’ than its projected four-to-five-week time frame. The intensity of the attacks and the lack of any apparent exit plan has set the stage for a prolonged conflict with far-reaching consequences.
Here are key developments from today (March 3, 2026)
1. Dubai Airspace & Flights Status
- US Advisory for Citizens in UAE and 14 other nations – Amidst growing war concerns Trump administration has asked its citizens to leave Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Lebanon, Iran, Oman, Iraq, Qatar, Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.
- US embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia was hit in a drone attack, triggering a fire on the embassy compound, and a blast was heard.
- Flight Services Resume Partially: IndiGo will operate four return flights to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia as part of efforts to progressively normalise operations. Limited operations at Dubai International (DXB) and Abu Dhabi (AUH) have resumed.
- Air India Express said it would resume flights to and from the Omani capital Muscat from Tuesday. Air India Express said it would resume flights to and from the Omani capital Muscat from Tuesday.But services to and from Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates remain suspended, the airlines said in a statement
- Massive Cancellations: 90% of commercial flights remain cancelled. Emirates has suspended most regular operations until at least 3:00 PM local time today
- Indian Evacuations: The first wave of Indian nationals arrived in Delhi from Abu Dhabi earlier today. Etihad operated special flights to Delhi and Mumbai overnight
- Advisory: Travelers in Dubai are urged not to go to the airport without a confirmed seat on an evacuation flight, as city check-in points remain closed
- Missile Interceptions: The UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed that air defense systems intercepted a “third wave” of Iranian ballistic missiles early this morning (Tuesday). While most were neutralized, some debris has been reported in residential areas.
- Stock Markets Closed: The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) remain closed today, March 3, to prevent a total market collapse amid the volatility.
- Diplomatic Break: The UAE has officially withdrawn its diplomatic staff from Tehran and closed its embassy there, condemning the strikes as a “flagrant violation of sovereignty.”
- Tech Disruptions: Amazon (AWS) reported power issues at its UAE data centers after they were struck by “objects” during the conflict, causing localized internet and connectivity lags
Dubai, UAE, Iran War LIVE: SpiceJet to operate special flights for stranded Indians amid Middle East conflict
SpiceJet is running six special flights to bring stranded Indians back home from Fujairah, UAE, to Delhi, Mumbai, and Kochi due to ongoing clashes between the US, Israel, and Iran. Airline operations have halted due to airspace closures in the Middle East. The flights include SG 9072 from Fujairah to Delhi on March 3, departing at 23:10 and arriving at 4:10; SG 9031 to Mumbai, departing at 23:00 and arriving at 3:30; and another flight to Kochi, departing at 22:10 and arriving at 3:20.
Dubai, UAE, Iran War LIVE: Norka helpdesk receives 567 calls amid airspace disruptions
Kerala's Norka helpdesk had received 567 calls by 11 am on March 2, including 196 from abroad, UAE (81), Qatar (49), Bahrain (44), Kuwait (12), and Oman (5). Nearly 90 MBA students from Pune were stranded in Dubai due to airspace restrictions. A business family from Chandigarh, including two toddlers, is uncertain about their return as airspace remains disrupted.
Dubai, UAE, Iran War LIVE: Road closure announced in Al-Soudah area
Fujairah Police have announced the closure of the road in the Al-Soudah area, from the port tunnel to the village bridge, in both directions until further notice.
Dubai, UAE, Iran War LIVE: Malayali injured in the attack in Qatar
A Malayali was injured in Iran’s attack in Qatar yesterday. Hisham, a native of Vengidang in Thrissur, sustained injuries to his leg. He has overcome the critical stage and is out of danger.
Dubai, UAE, Iran War LIVE: Qatar extends all entry visas by one month starting Feb 28
The Ministry of Interior has announced a one-month extension for all categories of entry visas that have expired or are close to expiring, effective Saturday, February 28, 2026, with the possibility of further extensions depending on developments.
The extension will be granted automatically through approved electronic systems, free of charge, with no need for in-person visits or additional applications.
For entry visas with violations recorded before February 28, individuals must first settle any overstay fines. Once paid, the extension and fee exemption will apply from the same date.
The Ministry said it is closely monitoring developments to ensure the legal status of residents and visitors remains stable. It also urged the public to remain indoors, avoid open areas, follow official instructions to protect public safety, and stay updated through its official channels.
Dubai, UAE, Iran War LIVE: Qatar Tourism extends hotel stays amid airspace closure
Qatar Tourism has introduced temporary measures to assist travellers stranded by the ongoing airspace closure. In a circular to hotel managers, the authority instructed that guest stays be extended from 28 February until airport operations resume. Emphasising that visitor safety and well-being remain top priorities, Qatar Tourism confirmed it will cover all additional accommodation costs resulting from the extended stays.
A passenger who arrived at IGI Airport from Dubai says, "The situation is quite normal, there's not much tension, but due to flight cancellations and other things, people are facing financial impacts. Staying there is very expensive... Air India guided us completely. The government there is providing as much help as it can."
— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2026
Passengers were left stranded at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday after several flights were cancelled due to the escalating West Asia conflict. The sudden disruptions caused confusion at departure terminals as families and transit travelers awaited clarity on revised schedules.
Ministry of Civil Aviation has established a round-the-clock Passenger Assistance Control Room to monitor preparedness and respond to grievances. The move comes in view of evolving airspace restrictions over Iran and parts of the Middle East, which have significantly affected international operations.
Dubai, UAE, Iran War LIVE: PV Sindhu returns to India after being stranded in Dubai for 2 days
Back home in Bangalore and safe 🙏— Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) March 3, 2026
The last few days have been intense and uncertain, but I’m truly grateful to be back to my house. A heartfelt thank you to the incredible ground teams, Dubai authorities, airport staff, immigration, and every single person who stepped up and…
Please get in touch with your airline directly for the latest updates on flight schedules.
— DXB (@DXB) March 2, 2026
Dubai, UAE, Iran War LIVE: Indian envoy to UAE shares message for Indian diaspora
Message from Amb @d_mittal73 to the Indian community in UAE.— India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) March 2, 2026
Stay safe, stay informed. Indian Embassy and Consulate continue to work round the clock in extending full support to every Indian national in UAE. pic.twitter.com/gsvqfTL67N
Air India on Tuesday welcomed passengers and crew arriving from Dubai at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The arrival marked the first international landing by an Indian carrier into the national capital during the day. The airline confirmed that 149 passengers and eight operating crew members arrived safely on flight AI916D. The service provided relief to stranded travelers as flight operations cautiously resumed following widespread cancellations and airspace disruptions across the Middle East.
In a post shared on X, Air India said, “We are happy to welcome our guests and crew from Dubai aboard flight AI916D. This is the first flight by an Indian carrier to arrive in New Delhi today with 149 passengers and 8 operating crew members onboard, amid the ongoing situation in the Middle East.”
We are happy to welcome our guests and crew from Dubai aboard flight AI916D. This is the first flight by an Indian carrier to arrive in New Delhi today with 149 passengers and 8 operating crew members onboard, amid the ongoing situation in the Middle East.
A heartfelt thank you…
A heartfelt thank you… pic.twitter.com/7EnRf2MA16
Dubai, UAE, Iran War LIVE: CBSE issues fresh circular on class 10,12 exams in Middle East
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued Circular-2 regarding the conduct of Class 10 and Class 12 Board Examinations in Middle East regions amid the ongoing crisis.
The board said the circular contains detailed instructions for schools and students appearing for the exams in affected countries. The move comes in view of flight disruptions and security concerns impacting several Gulf nations.
Schools and candidates have been advised to carefully review the attached circular for specific guidelines, revised arrangements, or any special provisions announced for examination centres in the region.
Read the Circular-2 below-
Important Update on Class X/XII Exams – Middle East Regions— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) March 3, 2026
CBSE has issued Circular-2 today regarding the Class X & XII Board Exams in the Middle East regions.
Details are in attached Circular pic.twitter.com/JAHPj3SBjW
Dubai, UAE, Iran War LIVE: Emirates flight from Dubai landed safely at Mumbai airport
An Emirates flight from Dubai to Mumbai landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday following tight coordination between airport authorities and airline officials.
Dubai, UAE, Iran War LIVE: Air France cancels flights to four Middle East cities
Air France has announced the cancellation of its flights to and from Tel Aviv, Beirut, Dubai and Riyadh until March 5 due to the prevailing security situation at these destinations, according to a Reuters report.
The suspension affects services to Tel Aviv, Beirut, Dubai and Riyadh, reflecting continued instability and restricted airspace across parts of the Middle East.
Air France said passenger safety remains its top priority and advised customers to check flight status before travelling to the airport. Affected passengers are expected to be offered rebooking or refund options in line with airline policy.
Dubai, UAE, Iran War LIVE: Super rich pay $350,000 for private jets to fly out of Dubai
Commercial flight operations from Dubai gradually resumed after more than 11,000 were cancelled in the Middle East since the US and Israel attacked Iran last Saturday. Affluent travelers are paying upwards of $350,000 (Rs 3,20,87,142) to charter private jets out of the Middle East, while others are driving 10 hours to Saudi Arabia to secure a seat on a private plane to Europe, as per reports.
The United States has ordered the mandatory departure of non-emergency government personnel and their families from Jordan, Bahrain, and Iraq due to rising security threats. Officials cited the risk of drone and missile attacks from Iran, the possibility of terrorist attacks, and significant disruptions to commercial flights. This is the first such evacuation order since the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran, highlighting the growing dangers to American embassies and military facilities in the region.
Dubai, UAE, Iran War LIVE: Dubai tells hotels - no guest will be evicted
Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has instructed hotel establishments to extend all necessary support to tourists impacted by the flight cancellations or delays and ensure there are no evictions.
According to Khaleej Times, DET has asked hotels to support stranded visitors.
“We kindly request your cooperation in ensuring that hotel guests who were due to check out but are unable to do so as a result of these circumstances are offered the option to extend their stay under the same conditions as their initial booking,” the email from DET read. “It is important that no guests are evicted under these circumstances.”
The hotels need to inform the authorities “in case a guest is unable to cover the costs associated with an extension of his or her stay” at the earliest opportunity.
In this situation, the hotels have to provide additional details including the guest's initial length of stay, details of any stay extensions and whether accommodation costs are being covered by a third party.
Dubai, UAE, Iran War LIVE: Iran attacks US air base in Bahrain
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) today claimed that it has executed a 'massive drone and missile attack' against a U.S. air base in Bahrain.
Following which the US ordered the departure of non-emergency U.S. government personnel and family members from Bahrain, Iraq and Jordan.
The order comes as the U.S. monitors security risk linked to its conflict with Iran.
The US has urged all its citizens residing across several countries in the Middle East currently affected by the US-Israel-Iran conflict to leave at the earliest. It has told them to depart immediately via commercial means due to "serious safety risks".
The State Department urged Americans to leave the following countries: Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Lebanon, Iran, Oman, Iraq ,Qatar, Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio shared guidelines for Americans currently in the region.
Dubai, UAE, Iran War LIVE: U.S. Embassy in Riyadh attacked
The U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia’s capital was targeted on early Tuesday as Iran kept striking targets around the region.
The attack from two drones on the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh caused a “limited fire” and minor damage, according to Saudi Arabia’s Defence Ministry, which did not release further details. It follows an attack the day before on the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait.
Dubai, UAE, Iran War LIVE: Flight operations resume partially
Indigo and Air India have partially resumed commercial services to the Middle East in a bid to collect thousands of passengers stranded by war.
IndiGo will be operating four return flights to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia as part of efforts to "progressively normalise" operations between the countries.
Whereas, Air India Express said it would resume flights to and from the Omani capital Muscat from Tuesday.
But services to and from Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates remain suspended, the airlines said in a statement.
Budget carrier Akasa Air said it would operate select flights to Jeddah.