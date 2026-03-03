15:22 (IST) 3 Mar 2026

The Ministry of Interior has announced a one-month extension for all categories of entry visas that have expired or are close to expiring, effective Saturday, February 28, 2026, with the possibility of further extensions depending on developments.

The extension will be granted automatically through approved electronic systems, free of charge, with no need for in-person visits or additional applications.

For entry visas with violations recorded before February 28, individuals must first settle any overstay fines. Once paid, the extension and fee exemption will apply from the same date.

The Ministry said it is closely monitoring developments to ensure the legal status of residents and visitors remains stable. It also urged the public to remain indoors, avoid open areas, follow official instructions to protect public safety, and stay updated through its official channels.