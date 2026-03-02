The War Washington started has come to Dubai, Doha and Qatar.

In 72 hours, Iran has tarnished Gulf nations’ carefully constructed image of being the safest nations with the world’s most glamorous skylines, and a reputation for stability that drew tourists.

“Moved to Qatar to hide from taxes, now I am hiding from Missiles,” TJ Robinson, a worker in the finance sector, who has been documenting the volleys of Iranian airstrikes from his balcony, quipped on X.

The UAE’s Ministry of Defence confirmed Iran fired over 172 missiles, two cruise missiles, and 817 drones at the country. Most were destroyed, but over 20 drones hit civilian targets. Three people were killed, including a migrant workers from Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

For the third day, Iran’s targeting has been surgical and deliberate. The IRGC started by attacking US bases in the Middle East and slowly the fire spread. It’s not even spared Oman, a nation that had been actively mediating negotiations between Iran and US.

UAE and Qatar have halted all trading on their stock exchanges and major airports are effectively shuttered. Strait of Hormuz has been shut down. Amazon Web Services’ data centres in Bahrain and the UAE faced disruptions after strikes.

“What is happening in UAE could be catastrophic, unless they pressure Trump [to] defeat Iran quickly and decisively or to fold (taco) right away,” Marko Kolanovic, former chief strategist at JPMorgan, warned. “With 88% of expats, tourism, finance, air and shipping exposure, this can also send shockwaves globally.”

IRGC is refusing to talk or capitulate. It has threatened former Gulf allies with consequences even as it escalates the offensive, “All US assets throughout the region are considered legitimate targets for Iran’s army,” it said in a statement.

As a response UAE and Jordan summoned Iranian envoys for attacks carried out by Iran over their territories.

The Gulf Cooperation Council has stated that its members had previously assured Iran that the US would not be allowed to use their territories or airspace for any military operations against the Islamic Republic.

“The UAE is working to not be forced to become a party to a war from which the Iranian people will be harmed. Dr Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee, told Sky News, as quoted by Khaleej Times.

But do UAE nations deserve to be hit in an Israel-US war on Iran?

The inconvenient geography of complicity– are US and UAE hand in glove?

As of mid-2025, there are about 40,000 to 50,000 US soldiers in the Middle East, according to an Al Jazeera report. The countries with the most US troops are Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. These installations serve as critical hubs for US air and naval operations, regional logistics, intelligence gathering and force projection.

According to a Congressional Research Service (CRS) report, US manages eight persistent bases and 11 other military sites that the DOD can access in the Middle East. These bases operate under the US Central Command or CENTCOM.

Near Abu Dhabi the Al Dhafra Air Base hosts the US’s 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, which comprises aircraft squadrons and drones. It is shared with the UAE Air Force and serves as a critical USAF hub, according to the CRS report. Dubai’s Jebel Ali port that was recently attacked also hosts Navy ships and provide logistical support to the US.

Qatar is home to the sprawling 24-hectare Al Udeid Air Base that houses around 10,000 troops, Reuters reported. US is using Camp As Sayliyah, a former army base, as a government processing centre for Afghans seeking resettlement since 2021.

Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar is the largest US air base in the Middle East. Al Dhafra in Abu Dhabi hosts F-35 stealth fighters and surveillance assets. The Fifth Fleet in Bahrain commands all US naval operations from the Red Sea to the Persian Gulf.

With 9,000 service members and DOD civilians, US Navy’s Fifth Fleet is stationed in Bahrain. Its area of responsibility includes the Persian Gulf, Red Sea, Arabian Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean.

Kuwait houses several US military installations, notably Camp Arifjan, the forward headquarters of US Army Central (ARCENT) under CENTCOM, according to the CRS report. Camp Buehring, established during the 2003 Iraq war, serves as a staging post for US Army units deploying into Iraq and Syria, the US Army website says.

The Impact of this War is far beyond the economics.

Even a expact community, millions of Indian workers are stuck in the war zone, a Wirtschaftswoche analysis says that prolonging the conflict would mean a “catastrophe” for Gulf states such as Qatar and the UAE.

And this may not be a hyperbole, considering UAE’s entire economic model, trade hub, tourism magnet, aviation gateway, depends on the perception of safety.