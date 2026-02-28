In one of the most dramatic moments capturing the ground situation during the Iran-Israel war, footage has emerged showing an Iranian ballistic missile striking the headquarters of the United States Navy’s 5th Fleet at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain — marking a direct hit on the nerve centre of American naval operations across the Middle East.

Footage of an Iranian ballistic missile slamming into the headquarters of the US Navy's 5th Fleet at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain earlier today. pic.twitter.com/6omkCrLy2u — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) February 28, 2026

The video, circulated widely on social media, shows the missile slamming into the compound at Juffair, Bahrain, with a large plume of smoke rising from within the facility’s secured perimeter. The imagery represents a significant escalation — this is not a near-miss or an interception, but a confirmed strike on one of Washington’s most strategically vital military installations in the region.

The US Navy’s 5th Fleet, headquartered at NSA Bahrain, oversees all American naval operations across the Middle East, including the Persian Gulf, the Red Sea, the Gulf of Oman, and parts of the Indian Ocean. It commands an area spanning approximately 2.5 million square miles of water, making it the operational backbone of US power projection in the region. Any damage to its command infrastructure would have immediate consequences for the coordination of ongoing strikes against Iran.

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry had activated warning sirens earlier in the day, urging citizens and residents to seek shelter immediately. The US Embassy in Manama also issued a shelter-in-place order for all American citizens in the country.

Iran’s IRGC confirmed the strike as part of its first large-scale retaliatory wave against US and Israeli targets across the Gulf, with four American bases — in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and the UAE — simultaneously targeted.

There is no immediate word on US casualties. The Pentagon has not yet issued a formal statement on the extent of the damage.

This is a developing story.