scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Dozens of soldiers freed in Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap

Top Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak said in a Telegram post that 116 Ukrainians were freed.

Written by Associated Press
Dozens of soldiers freed in Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap
Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) are seen after a swap, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine (Reuters photo)

Dozens of Russian and Ukrainian prisoners of war have returned home following a prisoner swap, officials on both sides said Saturday. Top Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak said in a Telegram post that 116 Ukrainians were freed.

He said the released POWs include troops who held out in Mariupol during Moscow’s monthslong siege that reduced the southern port city to ruins, as well as guerrilla fighters from the Kherson region and snipers captured during the ongoing fierce battles for the eastern city of Bakhmut.

Also Read: Europe reaches deal for price cap on Russian diesel

Also Read

Russian defence officials, meanwhile, announced that 63 Russian troops had returned from Ukraine following the swap, including some “special category” prisoners whose release was secured following mediation by the United Arab Emirates.

A statement issued Saturday by the Russian Defence Ministry did not provide details about these “special category” captives.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 04-02-2023 at 16:18 IST