Iran has written a letter to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, warning that it will consider all bases, facilities and assets of a “hostile force” in the region as legitimate targets if it is attacked. The letter comes amid US President Donald Trump’s warning to Iran that it has no more than 15 days to reach an agreement with the United States. If not, he said, “bad things will happen.”

In the letter, Iran said that the recent statements made by US President Donald Trump show a “real risk of military aggression.” At the same time, Iran made it clear that it does not want a war. But it also warned that if it faces military action, it will respond “decisively.”

Iran warns of ‘legitimate targets’ if attacked

“If attacked, all bases, facilities, and assets of the hostile force in the region would constitute legitimate targets in the context of Iran’s defensive response,” Iran said in a letter to the UN Secretary General. “The United States would bear full and direct responsibility for any unpredictable and uncontrolled consequences.”

Iran said this letter follows earlier communications sent on 30 December 2025 and 2, 9, 13, 22, and 28 January 2026. In those letters, Iran had already raised concerns about persistent threats from the United States.

In the new letter, the country said it wanted to draw the urgent attention of the UN chief and the members of the Security Council to continued threats by US officials to use force. It specifically mentioned a recent public statement by President Trump about possibly using the Diego Garcia base in a potential military attack against Iran.

The Gulf country called such remarks a “flagrant violation of the Charter of the United Nations and international law” and warned that they could push the region into “a new cycle of crisis and instability.”

Trump gives Iran 15 days to make a deal

Speaking on Thursday while travelling to the state of Georgia, Trump made it clear that time is short. “We’re either going to get a deal, or it’s going to be unfortunate for them.” When asked if he had given Iran a deadline, he replied, “I would think that would be enough time, 10, 15 days, pretty much maximum.”

Trump’s warning came as the US sent its biggest military presence to the Middle East since the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Washington is now building up enough military strength in the region to carry outa long campaign. This is one of the largest US military deployments anywhere in the world since former President George W Bush ordered the Iraq invasion in 2003.

Iran says it does not want war

Despite the warning, Iran stressed that it remains committed to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. It said it supports diplomatic solutions and has been engaging in good-faith nuclear talks with the United States.

However, the letter added that if Iran is attacked, it will respond firmly and in proportion, using its inherent right of self-defence under Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations. “The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly stated at the highest level that it neither seeks tension nor war and will not initiate any war. However, in the event that it is subjected to military aggression, Iran will respond decisively and proportionately in the exercise of its inherent right of self-defence under Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations. In such circumstances, all bases, facilities, and assets of the hostile force in the region would constitute legitimate targets in the context of Iran’s defensive response. The United States would bear full and direct responsibility for any unpredictable and uncontrolled consequences.”