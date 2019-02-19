‘Don’t mess with my country’, says Imran Khan on Facebook page

By: | Published: February 19, 2019 9:44 PM

The post with Khan's image and a Pakistani flag in the background included some quotes from his address.

Jaish-e-Mohammad, pulwama terror attack, imran khan, narendra modi, pm modi, CRPF,Khan responded to the India’s allegations on Pakistan’s involvement in the suicide strike carried out by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror group that left 40 CRPF personnel dead.

Soon after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the nation on the Pulwama terror attack in India’s Jammu and Kashmir, an image on his official Facebook page was posted with the caption: “Don’t mess with my country.” In a video message, five days after the Pulwama terror attack, Khan responded to the India’s allegations on Pakistan’s involvement in the suicide strike carried out by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror group that left 40 CRPF personnel dead.

The post with Khan’s image and a Pakistani flag in the background included some quotes from his address. “If India thinks it will attack Pakistan then we will not just think but retaliate,” said the quote written in Urdu. “We all know that it is easy to start a war, but very difficult to end”. “I hope better sense will prevail”. “The issue of Kashmir can only be resolved through talks”.

