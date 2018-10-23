Donald Trump’s senior adviser Jared Kushner hopeful of achieving lasting peace between Israel and Palestine

President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner on Monday exuded confidence of achieving a lasting peace between Israel and the Palestine. “I think people are tired of the situation. I think this has gone on for too long. I think the status quo is not acceptable. It’s just getting worse and worse. And so, at some point, you know, leaders have to be able to take the bold step and make a compromise. And we’re hopeful that we’ll find leadership that’ll be willing to do that,” Kushner told CNN.

Kushner was responding to a question on the Middle East process and the advancement made on the issue. “One thing about this file is there’s about 1000 ways to fail. And one thing that we determined very early on is that if we are going to fail, we’re not going to fail doing it the same way that people have done it before which is why we’ve taken the approach we have,” he said.

As such he and his team have taken a different approach to resolving this decades old problem. “I’ve gotten to know the Palestinian leadership. I’ve gotten to know a lot of Palestinian leaders who are not, necessarily, in the existing leadership,” he said.

“But our sense is that, when we put our plan out, if there’s reasonable leadership, and if it’s a reasonable plan then they’ll come to the table and try to fight for how to create the best opportunity, and the best outcomes for their people,” Kushner said.

The powerful son-in-law of Trump said that the US has made a lot of progress towards the Middle East peace process. “The president’s done a very good job of not allowing the old ways of thinking to constrain his actions, not just in the Middle East but even here at home in the way he’s dealt with a lot of the issues,” he asserted.

Kushner said he spoke to a lot of people in the region and past negotiators. “What I realised very quickly was that we’ve been fighting about the same thing for the last 25 years in the conflict, but not a lot’s changed,” he said.

“So what we did is we took an approach where we thought we would create a very in-depth document that goes through the issues and we thought something much more prescriptive,” he said. Referring to his business experience, Kushner said he has always found that with conflicts, when one is fighting over a concept it’s much easier to disagree than when one is fighting about specifics.

“We are hopeful that we can at least isolate where the disagreements really are. And then, see if we can make progress. I think that what we’ll put forward will, hopefully, be something that people realise there’s a lot more reasons to be for it than reasons to be against it,” Kushner said. There is a bigger gap between the negotiators than there is between the people, he said.

“People want to have a better life. They want to have better opportunity. And I think that what we’re working on will allow, both, the Israelis to have – have the security they want, and to allow the Palestinian people to have the opportunity that they want, while respecting a lot of the bigger issues,” he said in response to a question.