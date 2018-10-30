Donald Trump’s message for immigrants, calls for ending birthright citizenship for babies

By: | Published: October 30, 2018 10:17 PM

Seeking to energise his supporters and help Republicans keep control of Congress, US President made the statements to "Axios on HBO" in order to focus on his hardline immigration policies

donald trumpIf Trump decides to revoke birthright citizenship, the move would trigger a court fight over whether the president has the unilateral ability to change an amendment to the Constitution.

Toughening his stance against non-citizens and unauthorised immigrants in America, US President Donald Trump has underlined that he was in favour of terminating the constitutional right to citizenship for babies of non-citizens and unauthorised immigrants born in the country. President Trump’s remarks came as US is heading into the midterm elections, according to reports.

Seeking to energise his supporters and help Republicans keep control of Congress, US President made the statements to “Axios on HBO” in order to focus on his hardline immigration policies, as per AP report. President Trump said he was dispatching additional troops and saying he’ll set up tent cities for asylum seekers.

What will be the impact

If Trump decides to revoke birthright citizenship, the move would trigger a court fight over whether the president has the unilateral ability to change an amendment to the Constitution. The 14th Amendment guarantees that right for all children born in the US. However, Trump asserted, “they’re saying I can do it just with an executive order.” “We’re the only country in the world where a person comes in and has a baby, and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States,” Trump said, as per reports.

The first line of the 14th Amendment states: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside.” Back in 1866 during the period of Reconstruction after the Civil War, the US Congress passed the 14th Amendment. In 1868, the 14th Amendment was ratified by three-fourths of the states. The 14th Amendment extended citizenship to those born in the US and nullified an 1857 Supreme Court decision (Dred Scott v Sandford), which ruled that those descended from slaves could not be citizens.

