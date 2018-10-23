Donald Trump’s instincts on trade are “absolutely phenomenal”: Jared Kushner

Donald Trump is a very special person and his instincts on trade are “absolutely phenomenal”, the President’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner has said. Kushner said he refrained from betting against Trump whom he noted has been a “black swan” all of his life.

“One thing I’ve learned is I wouldn’t bet against Trump, he’s been a black swan all of his life. And I just see him in politics and business, I just don’t like betting against him,” Kushner said at CNN event here when he was being asked about the results of the upcoming mid-term elections next month.

Political pundits say the opposition Democratic party may take over the House of Representatives, but Trump has been exuding confidence of doing well during the November 6 elections. Trump has been campaigning very heavily across the country. Referring to his interaction with Trump, Kushner described him as pragmatic and flexible.

“I agree with a lot of the things he’s pushing for. So, I’ll make the case on certain things but he’ll do what he wants to do. And I think that that’s what he’s entitled to do,” he said. “He ran on a lot of the things he’s doing. He’s elected president, a lot of things and he feels an obligation to the voters and to the American people to execute on the agenda and he’s doing it because he thinks it’ll make the country better. A lot of the things we have done have made the country better,” Kushner said.

Married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka, Kushner said that his father-in-law is a very special person. “I have really enjoyed getting to know him over the last I guess decade since I met Ivanka. Working with him over the last couple years has been very interesting,” he said. Then he have two examples, Kushner said.

“One is the more time I send with him, working with him; the more I realise that I don’t bet against his instincts. His instincts I think are absolutely phenomenal on trade, on a lot of things,” he said. “We’ll have issues where there’ll be a lot of conventional wisdom saying that it should be one way and he’ll be able to process anything and say no, that’s wrong, it’s going to go this way. And most of the time, he ends up being right,” he said.

“We saw in trade, you would say no, we got to do bilateral agreements instead of this multilateral agreements. Well, he was right. Once we broke it down to a bilateral agreement. And the trade deal is much easier to get a lot of issues accomplished. And it’s a much more optimal form for our country going forward,” Kushner said.

With Jerusalem, he had the courage to make that decision when everybody was trying to talk him out of doing and would say the world would end, he said.

Everyday there are issues when people say the world is going to end and then the next morning the sun rises and the sun sets and we keep pushing forward, he said. “The other thing I’ll say which maybe is more personal is that he’s actually an amazing father. He has a lot of respect for his father, he talks about his father all the time. He’s a great father to his children and a really great grandfather,” Kushner said.

“We work very long hours in the White House. And early on, my kids would come over to visit me for dinner some nights and I’d be staying ate. And he heard that they were there and I didn’t bring them by and he says what’s going on?” he said. “So every time they’re there, he makes sure I bring them by the office. He has a little candy jar where he knows how to make sure they get stuff their mom won’t let them have. And he really loves his family and het gets a lot of pleasure out if that,” Kushner said.