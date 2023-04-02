Donald Trump’s 48-hour ‘surrender’ countdown begins! What we know about impending court drama so far

Former US President Donald Trump’s indictment case is witnessing fresh twists and turns every day. In the latest update, he is due to be fingerprinted and photographed in a New York courthouse next week before his appearance in front of a judge in Manhattan on Tuesday.

Criminal charges on Trump in a case involving a 2016 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels jolts his bid to jolting his bid to retake the White House next year.

Meanwhile, Trump maintains that he is innocent. He has called the charges against him politically motivated.

Here are the other important updates about Trump’s indictment

Judge Juan Merchan to preside over the court hearing

Trump’s criminal court appearance will be conducted by Judge Juan Merchan reports CNN, who is no stranger to the former president’s orbit. In a case involving Trump’s former personal finance executive Allen Weisselberg, Judge Juan Merchan sentenced him to prison. He also presided over Trump Organization’s tax fraud trial.

Trumps’reaction to indictment

According to various reports, Trump was surprised by the grand jury’s decision to charge him. “This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history. From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats — the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this Country — have been engaged in a Witch-Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement.”

Trump’s attorney on his indictment

Trump’s attorney stated that the president was the victim of a distorted and corrupt version of American history and the justice system. He will be proven innocent.

Stormy Daniel faces security threats

Porn star Stormy Daniels, who claims she had an affair with Trump, praised the grand jury’s decision to indict him. She told a British newspaper that she received a barrage of abuse following the indictment. Stormy Daniels was scheduled to appear on the TalkTV show, which is hosted by Piers Morgan, on Friday afternoon. However, due to security issues, the interview was postponed.

Trump faces more than 30 counts related to business fraud

Trump faces over 30 charges in an indictment handed down by a Manhattan grand jury. The charges involve business fraud. Besides the charges related to his business, prosecutors were also considering filing a case against Trump for alleged campaign finance violations. Trump’s legal entanglements also include mishandling classified documents, his involvement on January 6 Capitol riots, efforts to overturn Georgia results and more