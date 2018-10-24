Donald Trump, Xi Jinping to meet in Argentina next month, says White House

The G-20 Summit, comprising top 20 economies of the world including India, is scheduled to take place in Buenos Aires in Argentine on November 30 and December 1. (Reuters)

US President Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will meet at the G-20 summit in Argentina next month, the White House announced Tuesday, amid an escalating trade war between the world’s two largest economies. The G-20 Summit, comprising top 20 economies of the world including India, is scheduled to take place in Buenos Aires in Argentine on November 30 and December 1. Trump’s top economic advisor Larry Kudlow told reporters at the White House that the two leaders are scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit.

“The two presidents will meet for a bit in Buenos Aires, Argentina at the G-20, other than that, nothing I can say,” he said. He, however, gave no details of the meeting. The announcement came amidst high tensions between the US and China.

Responding to questions, Kudlow reiterated the common American concerns with regard to China, including Beijing’s unfair trade practices, cyber theft and Intellectual Property rights protection. “Our asks are on the table, I would live to see them respond. Thus far they haven’t,” he said. The anticipated meeting between Trump and Xi comes as the Trump administration is signalling that it will treat China more aggressively.

Earlier this month, US Vice President Mike Pence gave an entire speech laying out the perceived failures of China to adapt to a more liberal world order, and how the administration will respond accordingly. The US imposed a tariff on steel and aluminum and other tariffs totalling about USD 50 billion of goods from China.

President Trump in September imposed tariffs on Chinese products worth about USD 200 billion, on top of USD 50 billion already targeted. China hits back at the US with USD 60 billion of new tariffs, a move which further escalated the full-scale trade war between the world’s two biggest economies. Trump has threatened to slap tariffs on virtually all of China’s exports to the United States in the tit-for-tat trade conflict.