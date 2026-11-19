APEC Summit, Trump Xi Putin Trilateral Meeting 2026: US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are holding their first trilateral meeting today on the sidelines of the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen. The talks bring together the leaders of the world’s three largest nuclear powers at a time of sharp differences over nuclear arms control, the wars in Ukraine and Iran, trade, technology and the future of the global order.

Trump arrived in China on Wednesday and was received at the airport by Xi before joining Putin and other leaders at the APEC summit. He is scheduled to meet Xi separately before the three-way talks, while US and Russian officials have also indicated a one-on-one Trump-Putin meeting.

#WATCH | Shenzhen, China: World leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, pose for a family photo at the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Summit. (Source: Russian Pool via Reuters) https://t.co/Sko5L1M6P1 Advertisement — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2026

Where and when are Trump, Xi Jinping and Putin meeting?

The meeting is taking place in Shenzhen, China’s southern technology hub, during the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting. The trilateral talks are scheduled for Thursday (November 19) after the APEC leaders’ session.

Before the trilateral meeting, Trump is expected to hold a separate meeting and working lunch with Xi. US and Russian officials have also said that Trump will meet Putin one-on-one, although Russian officials indicated that no full-scale talks were planned for that meeting.

The gathering is historic because it is the first known trilateral meeting of the US, Chinese and Russian presidents. It comes at a sensitive moment for global security, following the expiry of the US-Russia New START treaty earlier this year.

Trump has promoted the meeting as an opportunity to address major global disputes. “We’re going to be talking about denuclearisation. We’ll talk about Iran,” he said before leaving for Asia. He also said Ukraine, economics and trade would be discussed.

What Xi Jinping said

Ahead of the summit, Xi used his engagements in Shenzhen to present China as a supporter of open trade and a stable partner in an uncertain global economy. In a speech on Wednesday, he called for “free and open trade,” positioning Beijing in contrast with the United States, which has raised tariffs and adopted a more assertive trade policy under Trump.

Xi also met Putin before Trump’s arrival and described China-Russia relations as “firm as a mountain amid wind and rain.” He said the partnership had brought “greater stability and certainty” to a world marked by turbulence and interconnected changes.

The Chinese president urged both countries to deepen cooperation and act as responsible powers. “We must firmly shoulder the responsibilities expected of major powers, lead and advance the multipolarisation of the world and the democratisation of international relations,” Xi said.

His remarks reflected Beijing’s broader push for a multipolar world order, in which influence is shared among several major powers rather than dominated by the United States. Xi portrayed China and Russia as partners seeking greater representation for non-Western countries in global governance.

What Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump said

Putin echoed Xi’s message, saying Russian-Chinese political cooperation was working “favourably and constructively” despite a difficult international situation. “We are committed to constructive approaches to form a fairer multipolar world order,” he said.

At the APEC CEO Summit, Putin criticised economic coercion, tariffs, export restrictions and sanctions as tools of international competition. He acknowledged that such measures affect economic development but argued that they cannot “fully stop growth or destroy the economies of the competition.”

Putin also expressed hope that the trilateral meeting would be of “great use,” suggesting that Russia sees value in direct engagement with both Washington and Beijing.

Trump, meanwhile, has placed nuclear arms control at the centre of his agenda. He has called for a “new, improved and modernised” agreement that includes China, after the expiry of New START left the US and Russia without a binding bilateral strategic arms-control treaty.

However, Trump acknowledged the difficulty of securing Chinese participation. “They’re going hot and heavy on building nuclear weapons. I’d love them not to do it,” he said of China. “But when they look at me and they say, ‘OK, we’ll do it, but will you reduce your nuclear weapons by 2,000 weapons?’ It’s a hard thing to do for me.”

Trump has also said he wants to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war and the Iran conflict. But the White House has indicated that Ukraine may not be formally raised during the trilateral meeting, even though Trump has suggested he could bring it up.

All eyes on historic Xi-Trump-Putin meeting

The Shenzhen meeting is being watched closely because it brings together three leaders whose countries hold the world’s largest nuclear arsenals and whose decisions can shape wars, trade and global security. It is also the first time Trump, Xi and Putin are known to have met in a trilateral format.

For Trump, the summit is a chance to present himself as a dealmaker capable of engaging both China and Russia at once. For Xi and Putin, it offers a platform to show that their partnership remains strong and that they can influence discussions on war, security and trade without simply following Washington’s agenda.

The differences, however, remain wide. China wants to protect its economic and technological interests; Russia seeks relief from isolation and a favourable outcome on Ukraine; and the United States wants nuclear limits, progress on Iran and leverage in trade.

China has long resisted trilateral nuclear-limitation talks because its arsenal of more than 600 warheads is far smaller than the more than 5,000 warheads believed to be held by each of the United States and Russia. That imbalance gives Beijing little reason to accept caps comparable to those faced by Washington and Moscow.

Arms-control expert Daryl Kimball said the meeting could at most begin a longer process toward sustained reductions. “We need more than diplomatic theatre and photo opportunities between Xi, Putin, and Trump at APEC,” he told the Associated Press. “And one meeting will not likely produce dramatic breakthroughs.”

The talks also come amid continuing US-China tensions over advanced semiconductors, export controls, rare-earth minerals and agricultural purchases. The US-China trade truce reached after earlier tariff disputes is due to expire by January 10, adding economic pressure to an already complicated diplomatic agenda.

Whether the meeting produces a joint statement, opens a nuclear-talks process or results only in broad promises, it highlights both the willingness and the limits of great-power diplomacy. The three leaders are ready to sit together, but they remain divided on most of the issues that brought them to Shenzhen.