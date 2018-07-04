​​​
  3. Donald Trump will tell NATO nations US cannot be the world’s piggy bank

Donald Trump will tell NATO nations US cannot be the world’s piggy bank

Donald Trump will tell fellow NATO countries at next week's summit that the United States cannot be "the world's piggy bank," White House said.

By: | Washington | Published: July 4, 2018 6:18 AM
US President Donald Trump , DONALD TRUMP, US, NATO US President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump will tell fellow NATO countries at next week’s summit that the United States cannot be “the world’s piggy bank,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said on Tuesday.

“What the president is going to do is go into these meetings with the mindset to protect the American people, stand with our partners and allies – but as he has said many times before America is thought so often to be the world’s piggy bank. And that’s gotta stop,” Gidley told reporters as Trump flew to West Virginia. Trump has pressured some NATO allies to significantly increase military expenditure.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top