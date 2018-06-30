Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin to discuss ‘complex’ issues, including Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump are set to discuss a number of “very complex” issues, including the situation in Syria.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump are set to discuss a number of “very complex” issues, including the situation in Syria, the Kremlin said on Friday. “A rather detailed discussion on Syria is anticipated,” Xinhua quoted Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as saying. He said “serious preparations” are being made for the summit slated for July 16 in Helsinki. Peskov said Moscow is ready to follow the path of normalizing Russia-U.S. relations to the extent Washington is ready to do. On Thursday, the CNN quoted unnamed sources as saying that Trump believes he can strike a deal with Putin on a so-called exclusion zone in southwest Syria that will allow the United States to “get out ASAP”. Peskov said Moscow is unaware of Trump’s plans.