Donald Trump US government shutdown to extend through Christmas as Senate adjourns

The partial US government shutdown is set to stretch on through Christmas as the Senate adjourned with no deal to end it in sight. “The Senate will next meet for a pro forma session on Monday, that’s the 24th. The next scheduled session day will be on the 27th of December,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor Saturday.
