Donald Trump upbeat about meeting with Kim Jong Un

Trump and Kim are expected to meet in Singapore on Tuesday with talks focusing on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he will attend the upcoming meeting with the top leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un with “positive spirit”. Describing his talks in Singapore with Kim as entering “unknown territory”, Trump said before his early departure from the G7 summit here in Canada, that he really feels confident.

“(It’s) never been done,(it’s) never been tested. So we are going in with a really positive spirit,” Xinhua quoted the US President as saying. Trump and Kim are expected to meet in Singapore on Tuesday with talks focusing on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Calling his Asian trip a “mission of peace,” Trump told reporters, “I think it’s gonna to work very well.” However, he cautioned that it will be “a process” when it comes to the denuclearization.

Trump revealed that the US team had worked “very well” with the representatives from Pyongyang during the bilateral preparatory talks for the summit. Trump will travel directly to Singapore from Canada to attend the meeting. He said earlier this week that his stay length in Singapore would be decided “depending on what happens.”

The back-on-track summit followed a whirlwind of diplomacy after Trump called off the meeting in late May.