Donald Trump to go ahead with UK visit as planned: White House

US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump is maintaining his planned four-day visit to Britain later this week, the White House said today, as Theresa May’s government was plunged into turmoil by two shock cabinet resignations. “The president continues to look forward to his working visit with the prime minister on July 13, and further strengthening the US-UK special relationship,” Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters.

May’s government imploded today as Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson followed Brexit minister David Davis in resigning over the prime minister’s master plan for Britain’s future outside the European Union.