Donald Trump to attend George H W Bush’s funeral, says White House

By: | Published: December 1, 2018 11:06 PM

President Donald Trump will attend the state funeral of former president George H W Bush, who has died at 94, the White House said Saturday.

Donald Trump, George H W Bush, George H W Bush funeral, White House, National Cathedral, WashingtonThe White House attributed Trump’s absence to his desire to avoid disruptions, though First Lady Melania Trump was present.

President Donald Trump will attend the state funeral of former president George H W Bush, who has died at 94, the White House said Saturday. Trump’s spokeswoman said: “A state funeral is being arranged with all of the accompanying support and honours. The president will designate Wednesday, December 5th as a National Day Of Mourning. He and the first lady will attend the funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC.”

Bush, the 41st president, died at home in Houston on Friday. Trump did not attend the funeral of Bush’s wife Barbara, the matriarch of the family, who died in April. The invitation-only service at St Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston included Bush’s successor Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, as well as other former senior officials.

Also read| ‘Good signs’ on US-China trade, Donald Trump says ahead of Xi Jinping talks

The White House attributed Trump’s absence to his desire to avoid disruptions, though First Lady Melania Trump was present. A book published last year said Bush voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election and called Donald Trump a “blowhard” who was driven by “a certain ego.”

The revelations were contained in historian Mark Updegrove’s “The Last Republicans.” “I don’t like him,” the elder Bush told Updegrove in May 2016 before the elections in November of that year “I don’t know much about him, but I know he’s a blowhard. And I’m not too excited about him being (our) leader.” His son George W Bush left his ballot blank and said of Trump: “This guy doesn’t know what it means to be president.”

The book’s title was inspired by the younger Bush’s concerns that he had been “the last Republican president” — not just because Clinton was seen as favourite to win the election, but because Trump represented a major break from traditional conservatism.

Trump was not invited to the funeral of another prominent Republican critic, the late senator John McCain who died in August. McCain’s daughter Meghan delivered a powerful rebuke to Trump at the funeral, telling mourners: “The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Donald Trump to attend George H W Bush’s funeral, says White House
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition