Donald Trump thanks Kim for his ‘courage’, steps taken for denuclearising North Korea

A year after threatening to “totally destroy North Korea” who’s leader was on a “suicide mission”, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for his “courage” and the steps he has taken towards the pursuit of a denuclearised Korean Peninsula. In his second address to the UN General Debate, Trump said that in the last one year, the US has, with support from many countries like South Korea, Japan and China, “engaged with North Korea to replace the spectre of conflict with a bold and new push for peace.”

Trump referred to his historic summit with the North Korean leader in Singapore in June. “We had highly productive conversations and meetings and we agreed that it was in both countries interest to pursue the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”Since that meeting, Trump said he has seen a “number of encouraging measures” that few could have imagined only a short time ago.

“The missiles and rockets are no longer flying in every direction. Nuclear testing has stopped. Some military facilities are already being dismantled,” he said. Trump, who had last year called Kim a “Rocket Man on a suicide mission”, thanked the North Korean leader “for his courage and for the steps he has taken.” But he added that much work remains to be done. He emphasised that the sanctions will remain in place until denuclearisation occurs.

Last year, Trump had told the UN General Assembly that North Korea’s reckless pursuit of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles threatened the entire world with unthinkable loss of human life. He had said it is an “outrage” that some nations would not only trade with a regime like North Korea but would arm, supply and financially support a country that imperils the world with nuclear conflict.

“The United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea. Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime. The United States is ready, willing and able, but hopefully this will not be necessary. That’s what the United Nations is all about; that’s what the United Nations is for. Let’s see how they do,” he had said.