Donald Trump tells Jimmy Fallon to ‘be a man’

Donald Trump told Jimmy Fallon to man up and stop “whimpering” about how the popular host faced heat after he infamously tousled the US president’s hair on his talk show. In a recent podcast with The Hollywood Reporter, Fallon said he “made a mistake” on the September 15, 2016, episode, which saw Trump, the then-Republican presidential candidate as a guest.

The presenter said he received a lot of flak for messing up Trump’s hair and that he did not indulge in the act to “‘normalize’ him or to say I believe in his political beliefs”. To which the POTUS hit back on Twitter, saying “.@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous ‘hair show’ with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), and that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have ‘humanized’ me – he is taking heat. He called and said ‘monster ratings’. Be a man Jimmy!”

Fallon responded to Trump highlighting the plight of young immigrants caught up in administration policies. “In honour of the President’s tweet I’ll be making a donation to RAICES in his name,” he tweeted, referring to a nonprofit organisation that provides free and low-cost legal services to immigrant children, families and refugees in Texas.

During the show in 2016, Fallon asked for and was granted permission to mess up Trump’s hair, which has been the subject of mockery and curiosity over the years. The “Tonight’s Show With Jimmy Fallon” host said in the podcast that the criticism that he faced “just got bigger and out of control”.