Donald Trump targets FBI’s Peter Strzok, James Comey

United States President Donald Trump, yet again has taken aim at Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Trump while launching a scathing attack at the FBI tweeted quoting Congressman Trey Gowdy, chair of the House Oversight Committee, “The highest level of bias I’ve ever witnessed in any law enforcement officer.” Trey Gowdy on the FBI’s own, Peter Strzok. Also remember that they all worked for Slippery James Comey and that Comey is best friends with Robert Mueller. A really sick deal, isn’t it?.”

“The highest level of bias I’ve ever witnessed in any law enforcement officer.” Trey Gowdy on the FBI’s own, Peter Strzok. Also remember that they all worked for Slippery James Comey and that Comey is best friends with Robert Mueller. A really sick deal, isn’t it? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2018

On a related note, Strzok is willing to testify before the House Judiciary Committee or any other congressional committee without immunity and would not invoke his Fifth Amendment rights in response to questions. Strzok’s lawyer, Aitan Goelman, wrote in the letter that his client “has been fully cooperative with the DOJ Office of Inspector General” and “intends to voluntarily appear and testify before your committee and any other Congressional committee that invites him.”

The recent development comes after the United States Justice Department on Thursday issued a report with respect to the case of Hillary Clinton’s mail server. The report drafted by Horowitz retrieved new text messages exchanged between agent Peter Strzok, and FBI lawyer Lisa Page who are considered to be in a relationship, according to several media reports.

The report mentioned the texts to be ‘disappointing’ and said it could lead to the questioning of the integrity of the 2016 Clinton probe. Further, a slew of anti-Trump messages were found to be exchanged between the two via government devices. One of them was about Strzok vowing to ‘stop’ Trump from being elected just months before the presidential election.

On August 8, 2016, Page had sent a message to Strzok asking “[Trump’s] not ever going to become president, right? Right?!” and Strzok replied “No. No he won’t. We’ll stop it.” Meanwhile, Comey was fired from his post last year in May by Trump.