​​ ​
  3. Donald Trump talks to leaders of Qatar and Saudi Arabia about feud

Donald Trump talks to leaders of Qatar and Saudi Arabia about feud

Trump spoke on Monday with King Salman of Saudi Arabia and with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the emir of Qatar. The White House says Trump stressed the importance of resolving the Persian Gulf dispute in both calls.

By: | Washington | Published: April 4, 2018 8:51 AM
President Donald Trump had separate phone conversations with two leaders of nations in the Persian Gulf region, discussing the ongoing disputes between Qatar and some of its Arab neighbours. (Reuters)

President Donald Trump had separate phone conversations with two leaders of nations in the Persian Gulf region, discussing the ongoing disputes between Qatar and some of its Arab neighbours. Trump spoke on Monday with King Salman of Saudi Arabia and with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the emir of Qatar. The White House says Trump stressed the importance of resolving the Persian Gulf dispute in both calls. The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have blockaded Qatar since June, accusing it of supporting terrorism. With Saudi Arabia, Trump also stressed the importance of achieving peace between Israel and the Palestinians and discussed efforts to defeat the Islamic State group. With Qatar, he discussed Iran’s actions in the region.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top