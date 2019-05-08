Donald Trump stonewalls U.S. House Democrats on multiple probes

By: |
Published: May 8, 2019 2:50:05 AM

Democratic lawmakers have asked Capital One's chief executive for documents related to potential conflicts of interest tied to Trump's hotel in downtown Washington and other business interests.

donald trump twitter, donald trump wife, donald trump age, donald trump net worth, donald trump stock market, donald trump party, donald trump news, donald trump impeachmentU.S. President Donald Trump arrives at an event to celebrate the anniversary of first lady Melania Trump?s “Be Best” initiative in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

President Donald Trump is refusing to cooperate in numerous U.S. congressional probes of himself and his administration, taking a defiant stance that is likely to land him in protracted court fights with Democrats in the House of Representatives.

Trump’s stonewalling has hardened since the mid-April release of a redacted report from Special Counsel Robert Mueller on how Moscow interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and Trump’s subsequent attempts to impede Mueller’s probe.

On May 2, it was revealed that the Trump administration is asserting it has the right to instruct advisers not to testify before congressional committees on the Russia probe.

In most of the cases where Trump and his advisers are refusing to cooperate, they run the legal risk of contempt of Congress citations and legal enforcement actions that could result in fines and even imprisonment.

Here are several instances of Trump defying Congress:

EX-COUNSEL MCGAHN
On Tuesday, the White House told the House Judiciary Committee that ex-White House Counsel Don McGahn does not have the legal right to comply with a committee subpoena seeking documents from him on Mueller’s probe.

McGahn was a key witness in the probe. House Judiciary, chaired by Democrat Jerrold Nadler, wants to hear from McGahn and review related administration documents that he has.

McGahn has been directed not to produce the documents in response to the committee’s subpoena, according to current White House counsel Pat Cipollone.

In a letter to Nadler, Cipollone said McGahn got the documents during the Mueller probe “with the clear understanding that the records remain subject to the control of the White House for all purposes.”
McGahn left his post at the White House in October 2018.

UNREDACTED REPORT
The redacted Mueller report, released on April 18 by Attorney General William Barr, left some questions about the probe unanswered. Democrats have subpoenaed the unredacted report and the evidence Mueller relied on.

Barr, a Trump appointee, has refused to comply with the subpoena. The House Judiciary Committee moved a step closer on Monday to holding Barr in contempt of Congress. The panel is slated to vote on Wednesday on finalizing a contempt citation.

TAX RETURNS
Unlike past presidents in recent decades, Trump has refused to make public his tax returns, raising questions about what is in them. Democrats are probing Trump’s past business dealings and possible conflicts of interest involving him.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday denied a leading House Democrat’s request for Trump’s returns. In a May 6 letter, Mnuchin told House tax committee Chairman Richard Neal that he would not comply with the Democrat’s April 3 request, saying it lacks “a legitimate legislative purpose.”

MAZARS
Trump has filed a lawsuit attempting to keep U.S. lawmakers from obtaining his financial records. The unprecedented suit seeks to block a subpoena issued by House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, a Democrat.
The subpoena sought eight years of documents from Mazars USA, an accounting firm long used by Trump. A May 14 court hearing has been set in the case.

CENSUS AND CITIZENSHIP
The Justice Department has rebuffed the Oversight Committee’s request for an interview with John Gore, an official involved in the administration’s decision to include a citizenship question in the 2020 census, if he could not have a Justice Department lawyer at his side.

IMPEACHMENT
Trump has vowed to fight any effort by congressional Democrats to launch impeachment proceedings against him, promising to go to the Supreme Court, even though it plays no role in the constitutional impeachment process.

FBI HEADQUARTERS
Congressional Democrats have complained that the administration has responded too slowly to their requests for documents about Trump’s abandonment of a plan to relocate the FBI’s headquarters.
Before he became president, Trump supported moving the headquarters to the suburbs of Washington from the center of town, said Democrats looking into the matter.

They said that after Trump was elected and disqualified from bidding to buy the FBI’s present headquarters site for commercial development, he switched his position. Democrats have raised questions about a possible Trump conflict of interest.

IMMIGRATION AIDE
The White House has refused a request for Trump’s top immigration aide Stephen Miller to testify to Congress, in a letter to the House Oversight Committee.

BANK SUBPOENAS
Trump, his three oldest children and the Trump Organization have sued to block House subpoenas seeking Trump financial records from two banks: Deutsche Bank AG and Capital One Financial Corp.
A 2017 financial disclosure form showed that Trump had at least $130 million of liabilities to Germany’s Deutsche Bank.

Democratic lawmakers have asked Capital One’s chief executive for documents related to potential conflicts of interest tied to Trump’s hotel in downtown Washington and other business interests.

In the lawsuit, Trump accused House leaders of pursuing records for no legitimate or lawful purpose, hoping to “stumble upon something” they could use against him.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Donald Trump stonewalls U.S. House Democrats on multiple probes
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition