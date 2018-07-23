Donald Trump slams Washington Post, says acting as lobbyist for Amazon

US President Donald Trump (AP)

US President Donald Trump today slammed the Washington Post daily for being biased in its coverage of his administration and accused it of being nothing more than a “lobbyist” for Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos who now owns the newspaper.

“The Amazon Washington Post has gone crazy against me ever since they lost the Internet Tax Case in the US Supreme Court two months ago. Next up is the US Post Office which they use, at a fraction of real cost, as their ‘delivery boy’ for a BIG percentage of their packages,” he tweeted.

“In my opinion the Washington Post is nothing more than an expensive (the paper loses a fortune) lobbyist for Amazon. Is it used as protection against antitrust claims which many feel should be brought?” Trump said as he unleashed a series of tweets in which he criticised the media and defended his policies in particular that on North Korea and Russia.

Trump said America’s allies in Asia are happy with his policies on North Korea.

“A rocket has not been launched by North Korea in 9 months. Likewise, no nuclear tests. Japan is happy, all of Asia is happy. But the Fake News is saying, without ever asking me (always anonymous sources), that I am angry because it is not going fast enough. Wrong, very happy!” he said.

Trump continued with his allegations of a witch hunt against him. “So we now find out that it was indeed the unverified and Fake Dirty Dossier, that was paid for by crooked Hillary Clinton and the DNC, that was knowingly & falsely submitted to FISA and which was responsible for starting the totally conflicted and discredited Mueller Witch Hunt!” he said.

“It was classified to cover up misconduct by the FBI and the Justice Department in misleading the court by using this dossier in a dishonest way to gain a warrant to target the Trump team. This is a Clinton campaign document.” he asserted.

Trump said there has been no collusion between him, his campaign and the Russians. Special Council Robert Mueller, a former FBI director, has indicted 12 Russian agents on charges of hacking into the servers of the Democratic National Committee.

“It was a fraud and a hoax designed to target Trump …and the DOJ, FBI and Obama Gang need to be held to account. Source #1 was the major source. Avoided talking about it being the Clinton campaign behind it. Misled the court to provide a pretext to SPY on the Trump team,” he said as he defended his former campaign aid Carter Page.

“Not about Carter Page….was all about getting Trump. Carter Page wasn’t a spy, wasn’t an agent of the Russians – he would have cooperated with the FBI. It was a fraud and a hoax designed to target Trump. They should drop the discredited Mueller Witch Hunt now!” Trump said.