Donald Trump signs COVID relief, government-funding measure

By:
December 28, 2020 8:53 AM

President Donald Trump has signed a USD 900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals.

trump, covid 19Trump announced the signing in a statement on Sunday night. (Photo source: Reuters)

It also averts a government shutdown. Trump announced the signing in a statement on Sunday night.

The massive bill includes USD 1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and contains other end-of-session priorities such as money for cash-starved transit systems and an increase in food stamp benefits.

Democrats are promising more aid to come once President-elect Joe Biden takes office, but Republicans are signalling a wait-and-see approach.

