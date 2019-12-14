Donald Trump sets new Twitter record by tweeting 123 times in couple of hours amid impeachment charges

Trump also attacked the media during his marathon tweet session. (PTI File Photo)

US President Donald Trump’s official Twitter handle @realDonaldTrump has made a unique record after it tweeted a whopping 123 times in a couple of hours late Thursday night. The avalanche of tweets came after the House Judiciary Committee announced its decision to initiate impeachment charges against him.

A divided House Judicial Committee voted on Friday to present two charges against Trump to the House of Representatives for impeaching him.

The impeachment process gets into motion after approval of charges against Trump and now moves to the House of Representatives, where the opposition Democratic Party enjoys a majority.

Once passed by the House, the trial for impeachment would be carried out in the US Senate. Trump’s Republican party enjoys a majority in the Senate.

The @realDonaldTrump posted a total of 123 times, including tweets and retweets, breaking a previous record. In one of the tweets, the US President said that it was unfair that he was being impeached as he had done no wrong and the country under him was doing quite good. “It’s not fair that I’m being Impeached when I’ve done absolutely nothing wrong!,” Trump said in a tweet.

“How do you get Impeached when you have done NOTHING wrong (a perfect call), have created the best economy in the history of our Country, rebuilt our Military, fixed the V.A. (Choice!), cut Taxes & Regs, protected your 2nd A, created Jobs, Jobs, Jobs, and soooo much more? Crazy!” he further posted.

Trump also attacked the media during his marathon tweet session.

“Congratulations to @foxandfriends on being named, BY FAR, the Number One Rated cable news show. CNN and MSNBC have totally tanked, their ratings are terrible. They have zero credibility!” he posted.

“All of our presidents would be impeached under this Rogue House of Democrat Leadership.”

The charges against Trump are based on him asking Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelentsky to investigate former US Vice President Joe Biden while military aid to that country was pending.