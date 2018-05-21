Donald Trump seeks an end to probe on Russian interference in 2016 US elections

US President Donald Trump (Reuters)

President Donald Trump today termed special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into the allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 US elections as “the world’s most expensive witch hunt” as he trashed a media report that said an emissary representing the governments of Saudi Arabia and the UAE offered help to his campaign.

Trump said Mueller was turning to other leads around the world after finding no collusion or obstruction of justice in its ongoing probe.

The president was reacting to a story in The New York Times that George Nader, purportedly representing the two Persian Gulf states, met with Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, at Trump Tower in August 2016.

The paper reported that Nader told Trump Jr that Saudi and UAE princes were interested in helping his father win the election and that an Israeli social media expert who also attended the meeting suggested ways to help manipulate public opinion. According to the newspaper, Trump Jr reacted approvingly to the offer, though it is unclear whether any plan was put into action by the campaign.

“Things are really getting ridiculous. The Failing and Crooked (but not as Crooked as Hillary Clinton) @nytimes has done a long & boring story indicating that the world’s most expensive witch hunt has found nothing on Russia & me so now they are looking at the rest of the World!” Trump said in a series of tweets.

“At what point does this soon to be USD20,000,000 Witch Hunt, composed of 13 Angry and Heavily Conflicted Democrats and two people who have worked for Obama for 8 years, STOP!. They have found no collusion with Russia, no obstruction,” he said.

He then went on to target Mueller’s team, calling for an investigation into former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton instead of him.

“But they aren’t looking at the corruption… .in the Hillary Clinton Campaign where she deleted 33,000 Emails, got US45,000,000 while Secretary of State, paid McCabes wife USD700,000 (and got off the FBI hook along with Terry M) and so much more. Republicans and real Americans should start getting tough on this Scam,” Trump alleged.

“Now that the Witch Hunt has given up on Russia and is looking at the rest of the World, they should easily be able to take it into the Mid-Term Elections where they can put some hurt on the Republican Party,” Trump said.

This week marked the one-year anniversary of Mueller’s appointment as special counsel. Trump has repeatedly attacked the investigation as a “witch hunt” and claimed that the probe is biased against him.