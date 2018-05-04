​​​
  3. Donald Trump says will only be interviewed in Russia probe if ‘treated fairly’

US President Donald Trump said today that he is willing to be interviewed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller in the Russia meddling probe, but only if he gets fair treatment.

By: | Washington | Published: May 4, 2018 9:48 PM
US President Donald Trump said today that he is willing to be interviewed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller in the Russia meddling probe, but only if he gets fair treatment. “I would love to speak, but I have to find that we’re going to be treated fairly,” Trump told reporters. “I would love to speak because we’ve done nothing wrong,” he said.

