  • MORE MARKET STATS

Donald Trump says will be tested for coronavirus daily

By: |
Published: May 8, 2020 8:45:37 AM

After his military aide tested positive for coronavirus, US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would undergo the COVID-19 test every day.

Donald Trump, COVID-19 test, cornavirus test, mike pence, white house, coronavirus outbreak, latest news on coronavirus outbreakResponding to questions, Trump said he, the vice president and other staff of the White House would be tested for coronavirus every day. (Reuters photo)

After his military aide tested positive for coronavirus, US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would undergo the COVID-19 test every day. A military aide of Trump, whom officials described as a personal vale, tested positive for coronavirus. The president said he had very little contact with him.

“I have had very little contact, personal contact, with this gentleman. I know who he is. Good person. But I have had very little contact. (Vice President) Mike (Pence) has had very little contact with him. But Mike was tested and I was tested. We were both tested,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office of the White House.

Related News

Responding to questions, Trump said he, the vice president and other staff of the White House would be tested for coronavirus every day. “I just had a test. In fact, I had one yesterday and one today, and it is negative. Mike just had a test and it is negative,” he said.

“But they do the tests and it just shows you that the fallacy — it is what I have been saying — testing is not a perfect art. No matter what you do, testing is not a perfect art. So we test once a week. Now we are going to go testing once a day. But even when you test once a day, somebody could — something happens where they catch something,” the president said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Donald Trump says will be tested for coronavirus daily
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Good news for Indian IT professionals! Trump admin tells court to not block work-permit of H-1B spouses
2Donald Trump says coronavirus attack on US worse than Pearl Harbour, 9/11; points finger at China
3ADB, Pakistan finalise $305 million emergency COVID-19 loan