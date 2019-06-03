Donald Trump says White House’s top economist Kevin Hassett leaving soon

Published: June 3, 2019 4:19:14 PM

President Donald Trump says he will name what he calls a "very talented replacement" as soon as he returns to the U.S. from his trip to Europe.

Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, Kevin Hassett

President Donald Trump says the White House’s top economist is leaving soon. In a tweet Sunday night, Trump says the chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, Kevin Hassett, will be departing “shortly” and praises him as having “done such a great job for me and the Administration.”

Trump says he will name what he calls a “very talented replacement” as soon as he returns to the U.S. from his trip to Europe. The president adds: “I want to thank Kevin for all he has done – he is a true friend!” Hassett began serving in the Senate-confirmed post in September 2017.

