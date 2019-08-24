Donald Trump says US would tax French wine in response to digital tax

Speaking to reporters at the White House before leaving for a Group of Seven summit in France, Trump said he is not a "big fan" of tech companies but "those are great American companies and frankly I don't want France going out and taxing our companies."
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday reiterated criticism of a French proposal to levy a tax aimed at big U.S. technology companies and threatened again to retaliate by taxing French wine.
Speaking to reporters at the White House before leaving for a Group of Seven summit in France, Trump said he is not a “big fan” of tech companies but “those are great American companies and frankly I don’t want France going out and taxing our companies.”
“And if they do that … we’ll be taxing their wine like they’ve never seen before,” he said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.