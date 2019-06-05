Donald Trump says there’s ‘always a chance’ of war with Iran

President Donald Trump said there\u2019s \u201calways a chance\u201d of the US taking military action in Iran, though he\u2019d prefer to engage verbally with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. \u201cI\u2019d rather not, but there is always a chance,\u201d Trump said when asked about the prospect of conflict in an interview on ITV\u2019s Good Morning Britain. \u201cI\u2019d much rather talk.\u201d The comments come amid heightened tension between the two countries, after Trump blamed the Islamic Republic for recent violence in the Middle East and ordered 1,500 U.S. troops to the region last month. The small deployment indicated that Trump\u2019s administration wants to avoid fueling fears of another war, though the president made it clear it wasn\u2019t off the table entirely. Trump said \u201cof course\u201d he\u2019d be willing to talk to Rouhani, pointing out that the Iranian president had himself said he wasn\u2019t looking for conflict with the U.S. \u201cThe only thing is we can\u2019t let them have nuclear weapons,\u201d Trump said. Pentagon officials believe Iran was behind recent attacks on oil tankers, a Saudi oil pipeline and the Green Zone diplomatic compound in Bagdhad, though the U.S. hasn\u2019t published evidence for the claims. The United Arab Emirates and other countries are investigating the attacks on the ships, Saudi Arabian Foreign Affairs Minister Adel Al-Jubeir said last month. \u2018Stay Away\u2019 \u201cThe Americans need to stay away,\u201d Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khameni said Tuesday. \u201cWhere they\u2019ve gone there\u2019s been war, killings, sedition, and humiliation,\u201d he said, adding: \u201cIf they get close, we know how to act, we know what needs to be done.\u201d Trump\u2019s tougher stance toward Iran - the U.S. pulled out of the 2015 nuclear accord signed with global powers and reimposed sanctions - has strained relations with allies in Europe, including the U.K. At their press conference in London Tuesday, Prime Minister Theresa May said while the two governments agreed to work together to avoid escalation by Iran, they \u201cdiffer on the means of achieving it.\u201d The nuclear accord capped Iran\u2019s nuclear activities in return for sanctions relief. The agreement, the signatories said, would prevent Tehran from building the nuclear weapons that some Western powers and Israel feared were the end goal of its atomic program. Iran says its nuclear work is solely aimed at meeting civilian energy and medical needs. May said the U.K., which is part of EU efforts to protect European trade with the Islamic Republic after the U.S. reimposed economic sanctions, still stands by the nuclear deal. Trump criticized the accord - and Iran - again in the ITV interview. Iran was \u201cterrorist nation number one in the world at that time, and probably maybe are today,\u201d he said.