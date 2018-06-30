Donald Trump says Saudi Arabia’s king Salman agreed to raise oil production up to 2 million barrels

​​​
U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Saturday that Saudi Arabia's King Salman had agreed to his request to increase oil production "maybe up to 2,000,000 barrels" to offset production from Iran and Venezuela.

By: | Riyadh | Published: June 30, 2018 5:50 PM
Donald Trump, saudi arabia king salman, oil production in suadi, iran, venezuela, OPEC, russia The world’s top oil exporter plans to pump up to 11 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) in July, an oil industry source told Reuters this week, after OPEC agreed with Russia and other oil-producing allies to raise output by about 1 million bpd.  (Reuters)

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Saturday that Saudi Arabia’s King Salman had agreed to his request to increase oil production “maybe up to 2,000,000 barrels” to offset production from Iran and Venezuela. There was no immediate comment from Saudi authorities. The world’s top oil exporter plans to pump up to 11 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) in July, an oil industry source told Reuters this week, after OPEC agreed with Russia and other oil-producing allies to raise output by about 1 million bpd.

