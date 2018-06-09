Donald Trump says progress made in trade talks with Canada at G7

US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump said progress had been made in trade talks with Canada today, as he met the country’s prime minister on the margins of a G7 summit in Quebec. “Justin has agreed to cut all tariffs and all trade barriers,” Trump joked as he sat smiling beside Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whom he had criticised just hours before.

“We’ve made a lot of progress today” Trump said more seriously, while claiming that relations between the neighbours had never been better. “It could be that NAFTA will be in a different form,” he added while talking about attempts to renegotiate a regional trade pact, predicting “something very beneficial” for both countries.