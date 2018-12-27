Donald Trump says no plans to remove US troops from Iraq

By: | Published: December 27, 2018 4:16 AM

Donald Trump is making his first presidential trip to a troubled region in the wake of his recent decision to pull US forces from neighbouring Syria.

Donald Trump, US troops, Iraq, Syria, US forces, US forces in Syria, Islamic State, Islamic State militants, world newsUS President Donald Trump. (Reuters)

President Donald Trump, who is visiting Iraq, says he has “no plans at all” to remove US troops from the country. Trump is making his first presidential trip to a troubled region in the wake of his recent decision to pull US forces from neighbouring Syria. He says he wants to get US soldiers home from Syria and that Iraq can still be used as a base to stage attacks on Islamic State militants if needed.

Trump told reporters travelling with him that if needed, the US can attack IS “so fast and so hard” that they “won’t know what the hell happened.” The president’s decision to exit Syria stunned national security advisers and allies, including Iraq, and prompted the resignation of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

