Donald Trump says Mike Pence will be his 2020 running mate (File photo)

President Donald Trump says Vice President Mike Pence will be his running mate in 2020, impromptu confirmation that could give sign makers a head start on printing political signs for the next presidential election.

In the middle of a news conference at the White House on Wednesday, the Republican president was unexpectedly asked if Pence would be on the ticket.

Trump said he hadn’t asked Pence yet but then turned to the vice president and said: “Mike, will you be my running mate? Will you?” Pence acknowledged that he would.