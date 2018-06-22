​​​
  3. Donald Trump says he is looking into possibility of meeting Vladimir Putin

Donald Trump says he is looking into possibility of meeting Vladimir Putin

US President Donald Trump today said that he is looking into the possibility of meeting his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

By: | Washington | Updated: June 22, 2018 3:30 AM
Donald Trump,  Vladimir Putin, US, russia, Kim Jong un, trump putin meet US President Donald Trump today said that he is looking into the possibility of meeting his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

US President Donald Trump today said that he is looking into the possibility of meeting his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
“We are looking at the possibility (of meeting Putin),” he told reporters, responding to a query on the speculation of their meeting.
Trump, who recently held a historic summit with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore, said he is also planning to meet other world leaders as well. Earlier in the day, the White House said US National Security Advisor John Bolton will be travelling to Moscow next week to discuss a possible meeting between Trump and Putin.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top