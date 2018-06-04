Donald Trump says he has power to pardon himself but has done nothing wrong

Donald Trump. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump on Monday said he had committed no wrongdoing but had the legal power to pardon himself, echoing the argument put forth by his lawyers in a memo to the US special counsel investigating Russia that was made public in media reports over the weekend.

“As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong? In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms!,” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.