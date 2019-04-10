Donald Trump says he has not read or seen full Russia collusion report

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he had yet to see the full report drawn up by special prosecutor Robert Mueller into his election campaign's allegedly suspicious links to Russia.

“I have not seen the Mueller report, I have not read the Mueller report,” he said at the White House. The two-year probe into Trump caused huge controversy.

According to a brief summary released by Trump’s attorney general, Bill Barr, Mueller found no evidence of deliberate collusion between Trump and Russia. The report is expected to be released within days.

