Donald Trump says Dick Grasso opened NYSE the day After 9/11. He didn’t

By: | Updated: October 28, 2018 9:19 AM

US President Donald Trump justified going ahead with a campaign rally, hours after 11 people were shot to death in a Pittsburgh synagogue.

donald trump, us, us president donald trumpUS President Donald Trump (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump justified going ahead with a campaign rally, hours after 11 people were shot to death in a Pittsburgh synagogue, by erroneously saying the New York Stock Exchange reopened the day after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“Remember the New York Stock Exchange,” Trump said in Murphysboro, Illinois, saying former NYSE chairman Dick Grasso overcame huge obstacles to open the NYSE “the following day” after the city was devastated.

In fact, with Manhattan in lockdown after the collapse of the World Trade Center twin towers, the NYSE and the Nasdaq exchanges were closed until Monday, September 17, the longest shutdown since 1933. When markets reopened, U.S. stocks suffered several days of steep losses.

Trump made comments earlier Saturday, during a speech in Indianapolis, on the general theme that he wouldn’t let the perpetrator of the synagogue shooting dictate his schedule. “You can’t let these people change your life, your schedules, anything.”

“We have our lives. We have our schedules. And nobody’s going to change it. So we’re here. And let’s have a good time,” Trump said at the rally.

Seeking to “renew the bonds of love and loyalty that sustain us as Americans,” the president offered to “tone it down just a little bit.” That elicited cries of “Noooo” from some in the crowd, who later started the oft-repeated rally chant of “lock her up” after a mention of Hillary Clinton.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Donald Trump says Dick Grasso opened NYSE the day After 9/11. He didn’t
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Infrastructure
Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which budget family scooter to buy & why?
Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which budget family scooter to buy & why?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition