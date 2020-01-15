Donald Trump says Apple refusing to unlock phones used by ‘killers, drug dealers’

By: |
Published: January 15, 2020 8:24:49 AM

"We are helping Apple all of the time on TRADE and so many other issues, and yet they refuse to unlock phones used by killers, drug dealers and other violent criminal elements," Trump said.

“They will have to step up to the plate and help our great Country, NOW!” he said.

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Apple Inc has refused to unlock phones used by criminals, in a tweet a day after Trump’s attorney general accused the company of not being helpful in an investigation of a Florida shooting.

“We are helping Apple all of the time on TRADE and so many other issues, and yet they refuse to unlock phones used by killers, drug dealers and other violent criminal elements,” Trump said. “They will have to step up to the plate and help our great Country, NOW!” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Donald Trump says Apple refusing to unlock phones used by ‘killers drug dealers’
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
12008 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed pleads not guilty in terror financing cases, says Pakistani court official
2Ex-Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif’s UK restaurant pic goes viral; Opposition raises questions over his illness
3Donald Trump impeachment: Senate to begin trial against US President on January 21