Donald Trump predicts close result in Israel’s election this week

By: | Published: April 7, 2019 10:28 AM

Trump has taken steps that provide a symbolic boost to Benjamin Netanyahu.

donaldf trump, us president donal trump, usThe speech comes days before Tuesday’s vote in Israel

President Donald Trump emphasized his support for Israel days before what he forecast would be a “close” election there, and made the case for Jewish voters in the U.S. to abandon their traditional support for Democratic candidates in the next election cycle.

“Under my administration the U.S. will always support Israel’s right to self defense,” Trump said on Saturday at a meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas. It was an hour-long, more Israel-focused version of his typical rally speech about the U.S. -Mexico border wall, the economy, the confirmation of conservative judges, partisan Democrats, and other topics.

The RJC meeting took place at the Venetian Resort, owned by one of the best known donors to the group, Sheldon Adelson, billionaire founder of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Adelson, 85, has been battling non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and received a loud ovation when he appeared at the event and took a seat in the front row.

The speech comes days before Tuesday’s vote in Israel in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a Trump ally, is seeking re-election. The Israeli leader has been dogged by corruption allegations.

‘Two Good People’
“I think it’s going to be close. Two good people,” Trump said of the race between Netanyahu and former Army Chief of Staff Benny Gantz.

Trump has taken steps that provide a symbolic boost to Netanyahu, including recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights during the prime minister’s visit to Washington last month. Israeli captured the territory in 1967. The future of the plateau, a scenic area containing important water sources, had long been considered a subject for negotiation in any potential peace agreement with Syria.

Trump’s Golan Move Means His ‘Deal of the Century’ May Be Dead Pompeo Declines to Back Two-State Solution in House Testimony Trump’s Golan Recognition Puts Scrutiny on Forgotten Occupation
Trump has looked to display U.S. support for Israel in general, and for Netanyahu in particular, in various other ways, including moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in 2018 — “I took an historic action,” Trump said Saturday — and pulling out of the nuclear agreement his predecessor Barack Obama negotiated with Iran.

On Saturday, Trump also noted that he removed the U.S. from the United Nations Human Rights Council because of that body’s opposition to some of Israel’s actions.

‘Your Prime Minister’
The president told the audience of about 1,600, “I stood with your prime minister,” referring to Netanyahu and despite that they were mostly Jewish Americans.

Several protesters from the group IfNotNow disrupted the start of Trump’s speech, chanting “Jews are here to say, occupation is a plague” — a reference to the Golan Heights controversy — before being ejected from the auditorium.

Jewish Americans have a history of overwhelmingly favoring Democratic candidates in presidential elections that Trump and other Republicans are trying to reverse.

In 2016, Jewish voters went for Hillary Clinton over Trump by 71 percent to 24 percent, according to records from the Jewish Virtual Library, a project of the American-Israel Cooperative Enterprise. The last time a Republican candidate won 40 percent or more of the Jewish vote was Dwight Eisenhower in 1956. Obama got 78 percent and 69 percent of the Jewish vote in his first and second terms.

“How the hell did you support President Obama? How did you do it? How’d you do it?” Trump asked rhetorically before being reminded that the Jewish Republicans in the audience, including mega-donor Adelson, were among those what didn’t back the former president.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Donald Trump predicts close result in Israel’s election this week
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition