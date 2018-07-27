Donald Trump open to visiting Moscow visit if Vladimir Putin invites him

​​​
The White House says President Donald Trump is "open to visiting Moscow" once he receives a "formal invitation" from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Published: July 27, 2018
The White House says President Donald Trump is “open to visiting Moscow” once he receives a “formal invitation” from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says in a statement that Trump “looks forward to having President Putin to Washington after the first of the year” and “is open to visiting Moscow upon receiving a formal invitation.”

Trump had initially invited Putin to Washington  this fall for a follow-up meeting to their Helsinki summit, but Trump national security adviser John Bolton changed the timeline this week, saying Trump now believes it should take place “after the Russia witch hunt is over” and “after the first of the year.”

