Donald Trump not to attend UNGA session in-person: White House chief of staff

By: |
Updated: Sep 18, 2020 11:32 AM

The annual session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) commenced on September 15 amid the devastating coronavirus pandemic, with world leaders set to meet virtually for the first time as they confront some of the most serious threats facing humanity, including severe socio-economic consequences of COVID-19 and a raging climate crisis.

Trump is scheduled to deliver his address on September 22, the first day of the general debate.

US President Donald Trump will not attend in-person the landmark 75th annual UN General Assembly session next week, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has said. The annual session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) commenced on September 15 amid the devastating coronavirus pandemic, with world leaders set to meet virtually for the first time as they confront some of the most serious threats facing humanity, including severe socio-economic consequences of COVID-19 and a raging climate crisis.

“President Trump will not be in New York City for the annual gathering of world leaders. He would not attend it in-person,” Meadows said on Thursday speaking to reporters aboard the Air Force One en route to a Trump campaign rally in Wisconsin.

Trump is scheduled to deliver his address on September 22, the first day of the general debate. However, according to media reports, he is yet to submit his virtual address. In July, US envoy to the UN Kelly Craft had said that President Trump was likely to travel to New York to attend the annual UNGA session, which if happened would have made him the only world leader to address this year’s virtual high-level week in-person.

World leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are expected to address the session virtually by providing videotapes of their speeches. The theme for this 75th General Debate is The future we want, the United Nations we need: reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism confronting COVID-19 through effective multilateral action.

Several major events, in addition to the General Debate, are expected to highlight action and solutions that will ignite the transformations needed to secure healthy, peaceful and prosperous lives for all.

